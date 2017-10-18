Companies / Transport & Tourism

Solidarity and Mango ready to return to the bargaining table

18 October 2017 - 08:34 Staff Writer
Picture: SUNDAY TIME/TEBOGO LETSIE
Union Solidarity and airline Mango are set to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday, hoping to end a wage strike by pilots that began on Monday.

The airline has approached Solidarity to return to the discussion table, and Solidarity deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke said the union would be available for negotiations on Wednesday.

"As we said from the outset‚ we have been willing to negotiate all along but the company was the one who turned its back on the collective bargaining process‚" Reyneke said.

Solidarity members at Mango began a strike on Monday morning after the airline and the union failed to reach an agreement on a wage increase. Pilots are seeking 8.5% and the airline has offered 6%.

Mango has had to reschedule flights and service some of its passengers with other airlines.

Mango said all passengers had been accommodated and it would advise of any delays or cancellations via SMS‚ e-mail or at check-in counters.

