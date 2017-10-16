The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has called off the strike at SA Airlink‚ the union said on Monday.

The strike was due to take place on Monday‚ but Satawu spokesperson Matthew Ramosie said it was called off following negotiations with the airline’s management.

"The CEO of SA Airlink called a meeting yesterday and‚ after deliberations‚ we reached an agreement and decided to call off the strike," said Ramosie.

Ramosie said Satawu accepted the 10% increase the company offered its members.

"On top of the 10% the company will add R2,000 per month on salaries of employees. The company has also agreed to increase allowances employees get‚" he said.

The allowances include flight pay‚ night allowance‚ airport reserve and the in-charge allowance.

"Our members are happy and comfortable with the offer‚" Ramosie said.

In a statement issued on its website‚ SA Airlink said: "Airlink advises customers that its scheduled flights will operate as normal [on Monday] after a new remuneration agreement was reached with SA Transport and Allied Workers Union‚ which‚ in turn‚ has called off its intended strike."