National / Labour

It’s business as usual at SA Airlink on Monday as strike is called off

16 October 2017 - 11:55 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Workers belonging to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) march. Picture: REUTERS
Workers belonging to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) march. Picture: REUTERS

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has called off the strike at SA Airlink‚ the union said on Monday.

The strike was due to take place on Monday‚ but Satawu spokesperson Matthew Ramosie said it was called off following negotiations with the airline’s management.

"The CEO of SA Airlink called a meeting yesterday and‚ after deliberations‚ we reached an agreement and decided to call off the strike," said Ramosie.

Ramosie said Satawu accepted the 10% increase the company offered its members.

"On top of the 10% the company will add R2,000 per month on salaries of employees. The company has also agreed to increase allowances employees get‚" he said.

The allowances include flight pay‚ night allowance‚ airport reserve and the in-charge allowance.

"Our members are happy and comfortable with the offer‚" Ramosie said.

In a statement issued on its website‚ SA Airlink said: "Airlink advises customers that its scheduled flights will operate as normal [on Monday] after a new remuneration agreement was reached with SA Transport and Allied Workers Union‚ which‚ in turn‚ has called off its intended strike."

SA Airlink cabin crew and Mango pilots go on strike

SA Airlink employees and Pilots at budget airline Mango will down tools on Monday due to pay disputes
Companies
4 hours ago

SA Airlink has a valid scheduled air service licence, CEO Foster says

SA Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says it is not true that Airlink could be operating without a licence by the end of September
Companies
1 month ago

SA Airlink's licence valid

The Airlines Association of Southern Africa wants clarity on SA Airlink’s status amid concern it may be operating without a licence
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Charges against pupils for their EFF tweet on ...
National
2.
It’s business as usual at SA Airlink on Monday as ...
National / Labour
3.
Five articles by top writers that explain South ...
News
4.
Nurses are the game-changers in organ ...
National / Health

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.