Pilot strike delays Mango flights

16 October 2017 - 15:08 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: SUNDAY TIME/TEBOGO LETSIE
Picture: SUNDAY TIME/TEBOGO LETSIE

Several Mango flights were delayed on Monday following a strike action by the airline’s pilots.

The budget airline’s spokesman, Sergio Dos Santos, told TimesLIVE that they had managed to "reassign" passengers to other airlines.

"By yesterday [Sunday] afternoon‚ people were SMSed about the strike and were re-accommodated to other airlines‚" Dos Santos said.

He said the delays were between eight and 40 minutes.

"We can confirm operations are running‚ and people are reaching their destinations."

The airline has urged passengers to be on the lookout for text messages and social media messages for updates.

Some of the delayed flights include: the 8.45am flight from Lanseria to Cape Town; the 10.50am from Cape Town to Johannesburg; the 3.20pm from Cape Town to Johannesburg; and the 4pm from George to Johannesburg.

According to trade union Solidarity‚ which represents 95% of the workers‚ the strike broke out as a result of failed negotiations with the airline.

"Notwithstanding the reality that Mango pilots are paid significantly less than the industry standard‚ management showed no interest whatsoever to negotiate with its employees. Mango’s management would not give an inch‚ confirming that it would not revisit its initial offer of 6%‚ while the trade union was prepared to adjust its mandate in a bid to let negotiations succeed‚" said union spokesman Deon Reyneke.

He said the union was demanding an 8.5% increase‚ while the company was offering 6%.

SA Airlink cabin crew and Mango pilots go on strike

SA Airlink employees and Pilots at budget airline Mango will down tools on Monday due to pay disputes
11 hours ago

Unprofitable SAA routes under fire

Carrier bleeding R350-million monthly servicing sub-Saharan destinations
1 month ago

Stabilising fastjet expects cash-flow break-even this year

The low-cost African carrier, now headed by Nico Bezuidenhout, is looking at new markets and has bought the rights to fastjet name from the easyGroup
3 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: New lifeboat will not stop SAA nosedive

The problem is that turnaround strategies are not implemented, or not implemented well, writes Linda Ensor
3 months ago

