Companies / Transport & Tourism

Alitalia asks to be grounded as debt hits €3bn

Rome rules out renationalising the airline once a symbol of Italy’s post-war economic boom

08 May 2017 - 05:14 Agnieszka Flak and Alberto Sisto
An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Alitalia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Alitalia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Milan — Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of about €3bn as of the end of February, Italy’s government said on Saturday.

In a document marking the opening of the special administration process and the appointment of three commissioners to run the airline, the government said Alitalia had current liabilities of about €2.3bn and assets worth €921m.

Alitalia, 49% owned by Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, has filed to be put under special administration for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected its latest rescue plan.

Rome has ruled out renationalising Alitalia, an airline that was once a symbol of Italy’s post-war economic boom but is now struggling to compete at home against low-cost carriers and high-speed trains, and has not invested sufficiently in the higher-margin long-haul routes to get back to profit.

The airline’s balance sheet will be scrutinised by the three commissioners who have been given six months to assess whether it can be restructured, either as a stand-alone company or through a partial or total sale, or else liquidated.

One of them, Luigi Gubitosi, has already said that the airline’s costs, especially for leasing, fuel and maintenance, were above market rates and would have to be cut to make Alitalia attractive for any potential buyers.

The government has thrown the airline a short-term lifeline with a bridge loan of €600m to see it through the process.

Sources have said the airline is losing at least €1m a day and risked running out of cash in May without the handout.

Lufthansa and Norwegian Air have shown little interest in buying Alitalia and creditors have refused to lend more money, putting more pressure on the government to find a way to save the flag carrier.

Qatar Airways has been cited by local media as one of the few rivals potentially having any interest in buying Alitalia, but the Gulf carrier declined to comment on the speculation.

Potential buyers may only be interested in a scaled-down version of the airline, which now employs 12,500 staff, or only some individual assets, analysts have said.

Reuters

Alitalia seeks to go into special administration

12,500 is the number of people employed by Alitalia and who may lose their jobs
Companies
5 days ago

Alitalia’s future in doubt as staff grounds rescue plan and coffers empty

Alitalia, controlled by Etihad Airways which saved it from bankruptcy in 2014, may ask the state to call in special administrators for takeover or ...
Companies
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Buffett assails Wells Fargo, defends 3G at ...
Companies
2.
One investment gets you the complete lifestyle ...
Companies / Property
3.
Reports of black share ownership on the JSE have ...
Companies
4.
Nedbank appoints experienced pair to board
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Exodus at Sacci raises viability doubts
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Airlines race to alter policies after passenger dragged off United flight
Companies

No new airline deals, says Lufthansa
Companies / Transport & Tourism

No boss for SA Express for now
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.