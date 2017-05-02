Airlines race to alter policies after passenger dragged off United flight

Washington — Airlines are racing to alter policies for passengers bumped from flights as consumer groups demand changes in the law and US congress opens the first of two hearings prompted by the high-profile incident of police dragging a man off a United Airlines flight last month.

American Airlines is more closely monitoring over-sold flights and has promised not to remove anyone after a plane has already been boarded, Kerry Philipovitch, senior vice-president for customer experience, said in testimony prepared for a House hearing on Tuesday. "While we strive for perfect customer service every day, the reality is the system is far from perfect," she said. "Nonetheless, when these customer service issues occur, we work quickly to fix and learn from them."

Philipovitch will be joined by Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Continental Holdings, three other airline executives, and a consumer advocate at the hearing before the transportation and infrastructure committee on Tuesday. Since the United incident, lawmakers have denounced airline policies. A senate committee plans to hold a similar hearing on Thursday.

The House panel wants "to find out exactly what happened in these incidents we all saw that were terrible incidents," committee chairman Bill Shuster, a Republican from Pennsylvania, told Fox News on Tuesday. "What is the airline industry doing to change their rules, to change the way they operate? The customer demands to be treated with respect. If they don’t act, then congress will act."

Airline consolidation

The situation on United is a symptom of consolidation in the airline industry to just four major carriers and congress needs to enact new passenger protections, William McGee, aviation consultant for the non-profit group Consumers Union, said in his prepared testimony: "We need a consistent, uniform, comprehensive, clearly written set of passenger rights for US airlines."

Airlines need to disclose their rules and policies to passengers in a clearer form than the legalistic "contracts of carriage", representative Peter DeFazio, the highest ranking Democrat on the committee, said in an interview: "They need to simplify the contracts. They need to be [in] simple language. They need to be transparent. They need to be indexed. People need to be notified."

The issue of airline relations with customers burst onto the stage on April 9 after a passenger was dragged off a United flight in Chicago. The airline needed additional seats to make room for crew members who needed to get to Louisville, Kentucky to operate flights the next day, so it bumped the passenger. After he declined to leave the plane, police removed him by force.

Videos of the incident taken by other passengers were shown on social media sites and TV news broadcasts, prompting outrage and forcing the airline to issue a series of apologies.

The United passenger, David Dao, 69, reached an undisclosed settlement with the airline on Thursday, ending legal action against the carrier. "United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411 without attempting to blame others including the City of Chicago," his attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said in a statement.

A physician from the Louisville, Kentucky area, Dao suffered concussion, a fractured nose and two broken teeth as police removed him from his seat.

Since the incident, airlines have scrambled to change policies and offer bumped passengers greater compensation, and lawmakers have proposed legislation to restrict airline bumping. "Travelers deserve the peace of mind to know that they will be treated with respect and dignity," senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said at a press conference at Newark’s Liberty International Airport on Monday.

Legislation endorsed by Booker and a group of other senate Democrats would prohibit removing passengers after they’ve boarded a plane, hike the amount of compensation airlines have to pay in cases of bumping, and requires a government study of whether to restrict carriers from selling more seats than are available on a plane.

The uproar over airline activities comes as the US Department of Transportation under President Donald Trump has taken preliminary steps to slow or undo consumer-protection rules sought by former president Barack Obama. In March, the administration said it was suspending an effort to draft a regulation requiring more disclosure of airline fees.

