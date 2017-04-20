No boss for SA Express for now

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown does not plan to replace the departed CEO of South African Express, Inati Ntshanga, until the review of the state’s aviation assets is done.

Ntshanga, who had been at the helm of SA Express since September 2010, left the unprofitable regional airline at the end of March after a sharp deterioration in its finances. This was done with the agreement of the SA Express board.

Brown told MPs during an earlier briefing of the portfolio committee on public enterprises that she was looking into the leadership of the airline.

She said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Dean Macpherson that the consolidation of SA Express and South African Airways (SAA) and the introduction of a strategic equity partner would be considered.