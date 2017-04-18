EXPANDING AVIATION MARKET
Lufthansa not keen on ‘misadventure’ of new airline in India
The leading European carrier is cautious after Qatar Airways says it plans to start an airline in India with as many as 100 aircraft
Mumbai/New Delhi — Deutsche Lufthansa said starting a domestic airline in India, the world’s fastest growing aviation market, will be a "misadventure" because of high jet fuel taxes and the cost of operations.
Lufthansa’s comments come weeks after Qatar Airways said it planned to start an airline in India with as many as 100 aircraft, as it looked for a bigger share of a market projected to sell half-a-billion domestic tickets in a decade. Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and AirAsia have also bought stakes in local carriers buoyed by an emerging middle-class flying for the first time.
"You only make business when you have business plans which give you hope that you can be successful," said Wolfgang Will, a director for South Asia at Lufthansa. "I did not hear of any domestic airline in India making a lot of profit."
Lufthansa has a history of running an Indian airline. It was part of a partnership that ran ModiLuft, which was grounded in 1996 after disputes over payments with the German carrier, creditors, oil firms and the Airports Authority of India. The airline’s permit was later used by two entrepreneurs to start SpiceJet, now India’s second-largest budget carrier.
Lured by an expanding market, more airlines are coming up in India. At least 43 businesses have applied to Indian regulators in the past two years to start a passenger air transport service in what is projected to be the world’s third-biggest aviation market by 2020 and the largest by 2030. The increase in local traffic has outpaced all other markets for 23 straight months.
Still, the nation is home to some of the world’s costliest jet fuel, mainly due to provincial taxes of as much as 30%, and to cut-throat competition that forces airlines to sell tickets below cost. Aviation turbine fuel in India costs 70% more than it does abroad, and has led to the shuttering of as many as 17 airlines in the past two decades, according to a paper by KPMG and The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India.
Indian carriers lost money every year for a decade before posting a combined profit of $122m in the year to March 2016, helped by a fall in oil prices, according to Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation. The industry is set to report losses of as much as $750m in the two years ending March 2018, it estimates.
Bloomberg
