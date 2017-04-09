New delay in Gauteng e-tolling battle as talks collapse

The long awaited legal battle over the legality of the Gauteng e-tolling system and the validity of debt claims against motorists is expected to be delayed, following the collapse of talks between Outa and Sanral over a possible "test case".

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) have accused each other of frustrating a process that would have seen the parties jointly approaching a court for clarity on the legality of the system.

The case was expected to be in court by the end of 2017, with a judgment expected to help settle the question of the permanence of tolling on Gauteng freeways, as well as the process that Sanral would follow to pursue outstanding payments from motorists.

Last week Sanral gave Outa an "ultimatum" to agree to more defined time-frames. Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona said Outa had delayed the process, since it suspected the court would find in Sanral’s favour.

"The negotiations have come to an end and Outa’s clients will need to proceed to file their pleas and the matters will proceed as trial actions," said Mona.

"Sanral could not continue negotiating a possible test case in the absence of defined rules and clear timelines," he said.

Outa transport portfolio Director Ben Theron said Outa was now seeking to get the matter in court as soon as possible, but this would now likely mean that Sanral would need to choose one of its members, to pursue.

Outa will argue that the process leading to the establishment of e-tolling was flawed, and therefore there is no contractual relationship between Sanral and motorists that should compel them to pay debts.

Sanral did not immediately comment on just how many summonses would need to be issued, but has so far issued just under 6,283 summonses to motorists and businesses, 152 of whom are Outa members.

The agency told Parliament in late 2016 about 2.9-million accounts had outstanding balances. However 1.2-million of these owed less than R500.

In March, Sanral said an average of 1.49-million vehicles use the Gauteng network daily. 1.3-million vehicles have registered e-tag accounts in good standing.