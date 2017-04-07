Transnet joins the downgrade casualties

State-owned freight and logistics company Transnet said on Friday that S&P Global Ratings has downgraded its long-term foreign and local currency ratings to subinvestment grade in line with its sovereign currency rating downgrade on Monday.

However, S&P had maintained Transnet’s standalone credit profile at BBB, reflecting the company’s stable finances as it continued a multibillion rand capital expenditure programme, Transnet said in a statement.

About 26% of the company’s debt portfolio had a subinvestment-grade trigger, but Transnet had renegotiated this between May and November 2016, the company said.

“S&P’s affirmation and acknowledgement of the critical role that Transnet plays in SA’s economy as a provider of essential infrastructure services is testament of the strong and agile manner in which Transnet management is navigating the tough macroeconomic challenges,” Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama said in the statement.

The ratings agency had cited in its decision that the company’s liquidity remained adequate and was backed by a sound relationship with local banks, a satisfactory standing in capital markets, an optimised capex spend, a sufficient risk and management framework, as well as as-yet-unused credit facilities, Transnet said.

Transnet group chief financial officer Garry Pita said on Friday that the company had more than R16bn in unused short-term credit facilities and long-term specific committed funding of more than R15bn.

This, along with access to domestic and global capital markets, amounted to about R93bn to meet funding commitments, said Pita.

Transnet is in the midst of huge infrastructure spend to improve rail, port and pipeline infrastructure. Due to a constrained outlook, the company had scaled back investment in the 2016-17 financial year, but still expects to spend about R273bn over the next six years.