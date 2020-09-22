News Leader
WATCH: Why Ford is investing in SA
Ford SA MD Neale Hill talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expansion plans
22 September 2020 - 07:31
Ford has announced plans to double production to 200,000 units a year over the next three to four years by investing R138mn in its Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria.
Business Day TV spoke to Ford SA MD Neale Hill about the expansion plans.
