WATCH: Why Ford is investing in SA

Ford SA MD Neale Hill talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expansion plans

22 September 2020 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Ford has announced plans to double production to 200,000 units a year over the next three to four years by investing R138mn in its Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria.

Business Day TV spoke to Ford SA MD Neale Hill about the expansion plans.

