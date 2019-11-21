News Leader
WATCH: How will PPC survive tough trading conditions?
Business Day TV talks to the group’s CEO, Roland van Wijnen
21 November 2019 - 10:19
A weak building market in SA, coupled with hyperinflation in Zimbabwe, has led to a 12.5% fall in interim revenue for PPC.
Business Day TV sat down with the group's CEO, Roland van Wijnen, to discuss the numbers and what it means for the company's survival.
