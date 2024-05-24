Telkom shareholders approve Swiftnet sale
When Telkom tried to list Swiftnet in early 2022, the business was valued at about R13bn, based on a sum of the parts calculation by former CEO Sipho Maseko
24 May 2024 - 17:26
Telkom shareholders have approved a deal that will see SA’s largest fixed line operator selling its masts and towers portfolio.
In March, Telkom announced it had sold its towers business, Swiftnet, for almost R7bn, with some of the windfall likely to go towards paying debt...
