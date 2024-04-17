MTN’s Bayobab completes sale and leaseback of fibre in Zambia
17 April 2024 - 19:54
MTN has completed the structural separation of its fibre business in Zambia, a move in which the unit there takes on the fibre assets from the mobile group in that country.
This is part of the group’s plan to grow the unit, which will include it building a R6bn project between East and West Africa...
