WATCH: Technical analysis of Sasol, MTN, Discovery and Spur

Business Day TV talks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital

15 April 2024 - 18:07
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta provides technical analysis of Sasol, MTN, Discovery and Spur.

