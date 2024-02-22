Andrew Mthembu to take over as interim EOH CEO
22 February 2024 - 18:27
Andrew Mthembu, EOH’s chair, will take over the running of the technology firm from the start of April as Stephen van Coller retires from the CEO office at the end of March.
Mthembu, first appointed to the group’s board in 2019, is its independent non-executive chair. He will assume the role of executive chair from April for six months as the group searches for a permanent CEO. ..
