MTN Ghana begins cutting off a quarter of its customers

Regulator orders the telecom company to cut 5.7-million SIMs because of incomplete registrations

03 December 2022 - 17:36 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 04 December 2022 - 19:15

MTN Ghana has begun deactivating about a quarter of its customers to comply with a directive from the West African country’s regulators on biometric registration.

Last week, Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) said that operators such as MTN may have to deactivate SIM cards for which only the first stage has been completed of a registration process tying them to a national identification card. The second phase of the process, which concerns biometric capture, has not been completed for the offending SIMs...

