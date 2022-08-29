While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Monday, August 29 2022
Companies mull whether the Competition Commission was entitled to all the information, says Werksmans Attorneys director
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Central banks spent decades building their credibility and losing this battle could shake the foundations of modern monetary policy
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Vodacom continues to dominate Africa’s mobile money sector as rival MTN pushes to become the continent’s largest player, growing its base of financial services customers by a quarter in the past half year.
As voice revenue and data margins fall, squeezed by public pressure and regulations, mobile operators have been looking at other ways to create revenue streams from their large customer bases...
NEWS ANALYSIS: MTN has Vodacom in its sights in battle for Africa’s mobile money market
The challenger reported this month that robust demand for its data and fintech services helped core profit rise by double digits to end-June
