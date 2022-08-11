×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN profits pick up by double digits, but it’s eyeing higher prices

Group core profit rose 15.1% in MTN’s half-year, despite data prices falling more than a fifth, and its looking to fund its network rollout

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 08:52 Karl Gernetzky

Africa’s largest mobile-operator MTN says robust demand for its data and fintech services helped core profit rise by double digits in its half-year to end-June, but it is looking to increase prices in certain markets to fund the continued expansion of its network.

Increased smartphone penetration and an improving network helped data revenue grow more than a third in MTN’s half-year, with the group reporting core profit of R43.87bn, up 15.1% in constant current terms, before one-off items...

