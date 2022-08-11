Physical oil prices have fallen internationally, reflecting easing concerns over Russian-led supply disruptions and worries of a global economic slowdown
Africa’s largest mobile-operator MTN says robust demand for its data and fintech services helped core profit rise by double digits in its half-year to end-June, but it is looking to increase prices in certain markets to fund the continued expansion of its network.
Increased smartphone penetration and an improving network helped data revenue grow more than a third in MTN’s half-year, with the group reporting core profit of R43.87bn, up 15.1% in constant current terms, before one-off items...
MTN profits pick up by double digits, but it’s eyeing higher prices
Group core profit rose 15.1% in MTN’s half-year, despite data prices falling more than a fifth, and its looking to fund its network rollout
