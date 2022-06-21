Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cell C recapitalisation expected to close in July, says Blue Label Blue Label, which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing, is recapitalising SA’s fourth cellular phone provider B L Premium

Blue Label Telecoms says it will convene another meeting of lenders to approve final terms in the long-awaited recapitalisation of mobile provider Cell C, after an important meeting this week failed to reach quorum.

Blue Label, which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing, is recapitalising SA’s fourth cellular phone provider, which has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001 and is laden with long-term debt of R8.7bn...