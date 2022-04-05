Caxton takes up Amcor’s Cape Town and Gqeberha units for R90m
Group eyes growth in packaging business as glass shortage adds to opportunities
05 April 2022 - 18:57
Printing and publishing group Caxton has bought packaging specialist Amcor’s operations and properties in Cape Town and Gqeberha for R90m, as part of its ongoing strategy to grow its business and gain market share in that sector.
Caxton has been restructuring in the face of falling newspaper and magazine sales, but has returned to annual profit after cost-cutting...
