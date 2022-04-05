×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Caxton takes up Amcor’s Cape Town and Gqeberha units for R90m

Group eyes growth in packaging business as glass shortage adds to opportunities

BL Premium
05 April 2022 - 18:57 Mudiwa Gavaza

Printing and publishing group Caxton has bought packaging specialist Amcor’s operations and properties in Cape Town and Gqeberha for R90m, as part of its ongoing strategy to grow its business and gain market share in that sector. 

Caxton has been restructuring in the face of falling newspaper and magazine sales, but has returned to annual profit after cost-cutting...

