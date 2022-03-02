Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST : A remote workforce is possible, but employers need to want it

02 March 2022 - 16:40 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/PRETTYVECTORS
Picture: 123RF/PRETTYVECTORS

The case for more remote work in a post-Covid-19 world is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Liam Martin from Montreal, Canada. 

Martin has been working remotely for the past two decades, well before Covid-19 panic caused many businesses to adopt the model about two years ago. He is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of two remote working specialist companies: Time Doctor and staff.com. 

Once a professional figure skater, Martin has built a business with hundreds of remote employees around the world, and recently penned a book, titled Running Remote, discussing the ins and outs of remote work.

Join the discussion: 

The discussion begins with a definition of remote work. While the concept seems obvious, Martin says most companies have got the concept wrong, having merely transferred the office environment into the virtual world.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

He argues for the value in creating “remote-first” businesses as a way to keep up with the times, challenging a number of traditionally held beliefs about the workplace. 

For example, Martin says “remote teams operate on autonomy, and contrary to popular belief, the more automated measurements you have within your organisation, the more freedom you have”.

Also “remote-first companies have on average half as many managers as on-premise companies. Management in remote-first organisations is redundant.”

Topics of discussion include: Martin’s journey as a remote worker over the past two decades; differentiating between virtual work and remote-first work; the advantages of the remote-first concept; current remote working trends; and the case for more remote work as economies around the world pick up again. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

Mustek says ICT demand still buoyant as work-from-home trend persists

The computer assembler is benefiting from remote working, with revenue up double digits in its half year to end-December
Companies
8 hours ago

PODCAST | A ‘good news’ budget

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop from Investec and Dawie Roodt from Efficient Group for a comprehensive examination of the budget speech
Economy
5 days ago

Investment in online platform pays off for Curro

Pupil enrolment given boost with choice of extra subjects
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Becoming David Shapiro

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Shapiro, Sasfin’s chief global equity strategist
Markets
1 week ago

Remote work is here to stay and will be the norm in future

Harvard professor who specialises in the future of work predicts the process will unfold in every industry
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | 2022 consumer trends that businesses need to keep a close eye on

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Makovah, CEO of business education platform Mr Mak Learning
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sipho Pityana accuses Maria Ramos of ‘chicanery ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG’s reinvention means R114 a share for investors
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sandton City annual turnover now higher than ...
Companies / Property
4.
Appian Capital Advisory sues Sibanye-Stillwater ...
Companies / Mining
5.
FSCA draft strategy gives financial watchdog teeth
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.