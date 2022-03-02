PODCAST : A remote workforce is possible, but employers need to want it

The case for more remote work in a post-Covid-19 world is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Liam Martin from Montreal, Canada.

Martin has been working remotely for the past two decades, well before Covid-19 panic caused many businesses to adopt the model about two years ago. He is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of two remote working specialist companies: Time Doctor and staff.com.

Once a professional figure skater, Martin has built a business with hundreds of remote employees around the world, and recently penned a book, titled Running Remote, discussing the ins and outs of remote work.

