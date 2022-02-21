Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | 2022 consumer trends that businesses need to keep a close eye on
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Makovah, CEO of business education platform Mr Mak Learning
Consumer trends that businesses should be paying attention to are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Makovah, founder and CEO of business education platform Mr Mak Learning.
The discussion focuses on three trends that businesses should be taking note of in the consumer market.
First is the property sector. Makovah says work-from-home trends have led to some increase in demand for free-standing homes, owing to the need for space and at-home offices.
Makovah also highlights what he calls the “always-onshopping experience”. Whereas shopping for goods and services was once confined to a physical and in-store activity, consumers now have the option of doing so while scrolling through social media sites. Makovah says businesses can make use of these channels to raise awareness among consumers about their offerings.
Makovah also highlights shifts in expectations with “a growing conflation of physical versus digital”, owing to the rationale used by consumers in deciding whether to buy something online or in store.
The discussion ends with a look at the shrinking of supply chains brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic to cater to the new way of doing business.
Topics of discussion include: trends in the property market for both commercial and residential spaces; online commerce and shopping as an ‘always-on’ experience; the conflation of physical versus digital spaces; and the adjustment to shorter supply chains.
