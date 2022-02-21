PODCAST | 2022 consumer trends that businesses need to keep a close eye on

Consumer trends that businesses should be paying attention to are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Makovah, founder and CEO of business education platform Mr Mak Learning.

The discussion focuses on three trends that businesses should be taking note of in the consumer market.

First is the property sector. Makovah says work-from-home trends have led to some increase in demand for free-standing homes, owing to the need for space and at-home offices.



