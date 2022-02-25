PODCAST | A ‘good news’ budget

SA’s national budget for 2022 is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group, for a comprehensive examination of the speech.

On Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana gave his maiden budget speech, detailing government’s income and expenditure plans for the year to come and for the medium to long term.

Bishop and Roodt give their initial impressions of the minister’s remarks before discussing the implications for the economy.

