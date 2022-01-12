Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN SA appoints new heads for technology and for fibre unit Michele Gamberini joins the group from Telecom Italia as chief technology and information officer, and Megan Nicholas will lead MTN Supersonic B L Premium

MTN’s SA business announced new heads for technology and its fibre unit, as part of a wider executive reshuffle and leadership shift after the departure of CEO Godfrey Motsa last month.

The company has appointed Michele Gamberini new chief technology and information officer (CTIO), effective February 1. Gamberini takes over from Giovanni Chiarelli, who resigned from the role in early December. ..