Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down, source says

Dorsey will step down from his role and a successor has been lined up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters

29 November 2021 - 17:35 Greg Roumeliotis
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and a successor has been lined up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year, the source said.

The news comes as Twitter has accelerated the pace of its product innovation over the past year to compete with social media rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, and to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square, of which Dorsey is also CEO, were up 3%.

Trading in the shares was then suspended ahead of an expected announcement.

In his latest tweet on November 28, Dorsey said “I love Twitter”. The “likes” on that tweet surged to more than 54,000 on Monday.

CNBC was first to report Dorsey’s move.

In early 2020 Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management to step down, after the hedge fund argued that he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square.

Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter’s board.

Reuters

Cyber volunteers in India used to silence critical voices

The government’s cyber volunteers programme  risks turning the country into a surveillance state, advocasy group says
6 hours ago

Tech giants must do more to stamp out online hate, Jacinda Ardern says

The New Zealand prime minister says the focus must now be on prevention, looking at how people come across terror-motivating content online
3 days ago
