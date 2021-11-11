MultiChoice confident Nigerian taxman ‘was mistaken’
The pay-TV giant is in discussions with authorities and insists it has paid all taxes
11 November 2021 - 18:46
Africa’s largest pay TV operator MultiChoice is sticking to its guns over a multibillion rand tax dispute in Nigeria, saying tax authorities in the West African country made a mistake in slapping it with the bill.
MultiChoice is at odds with Nigerian tax authorities, disputing a $4.4bn (R63.5bn) tax bill in the country. The group is challenging a penalty imposed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, which said MultiChoice skipped taxes and denied auditors access to its servers. ..
