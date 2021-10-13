Companies / Telecoms & Technology US data centre specialist Vantage to build R15bn campus in Johannesburg The US company plans to build an 80MW campus in the Waterfall precinct that it says will help foster economic growth and create jobs B L Premium

US-based Vantage Data Centers says it plans to invest more than R15bn in a Johannesburg data centre and campus, another indication of the growing interest and investment in such infrastructure in SA, which has been spurred on by expansion in cloud computing use.

This development is another boost for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s push for foreign investment, which could soon see a R30bn tie-up between Heineken and winemaker Distell, as well as an almost concluded buyout of technology player Adapt IT by Canada’s Volaris for about R1bn...