Adapt IT gears up for Volaris takeover
28 September 2021 - 20:15
The new head of listed technology firm Adapt IT says everything is on track for a final shareholder vote in December to cement a takeover by Canada’s Volaris, just as competing bidder Huge Group sold off its stake in the company.
Adapt IT’s board has been working to complete a tie-up with software firm Volaris, which appears to have beaten Huge out of the race...
