Bytes forecasts strong growth as CFO bids farewell
Interim adjusted operating profit growth forecast in high teens as Keith Richardson announces decision to retire
14 September 2021 - 15:34
Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm recently spun out of SA IT group Altron, says group CFO Keith Richardson is retiring after nearly three decades with the company.
The software, security and cloud services specialist made the announcement on Tuesday in a trading update for the six months to end-June in which it forecast “high-teens” growth in earnings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now