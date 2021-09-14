Companies / Telecoms & Technology Bytes forecasts strong growth as CFO bids farewell Interim adjusted operating profit growth forecast in high teens as Keith Richardson announces decision to retire B L Premium

Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm recently spun out of SA IT group Altron, says group CFO Keith Richardson is retiring after nearly three decades with the company.

The software, security and cloud services specialist made the announcement on Tuesday in a trading update for the six months to end-June in which it forecast “high-teens” growth in earnings...