Metrofile shuts the briefcase for all buyout offers
Document management specialist says no progress has been made by two bidders
13 September 2021 - 19:05
Document management specialist Metrofile, which has been subject to two buyout offers over the past two years, considers all such offers to be off the table now as no progress has been made with them.
The provider of services for the storage, retrieval and dissemination of documents, among other things, said talks with a US private equity firm stalled late in 2020 and another interested party dropped out of the race earlier this year...
