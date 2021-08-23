Companies / Telecoms & Technology Teraco to spend R6bn on data-centre expansion Africa’s largest provider aims to increase its capacity in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest data centre provider, Teraco, will spend R6bn over the next four years to expand its capacity in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban as growing cloud computing use increases demand for data centre services.

Teraco has seen an increase in companies wanting access to its centres to store and process large amounts of corporate data. Through its centres, Teraco provides connections for global tech firms such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. ..