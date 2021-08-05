SIU to investigate water and sanitation contracts granted to IT firm EOH
05 August 2021 - 19:59
Technology group EOH says it will co-operate with the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) investigation into allegations of corruption at the department of water & sanitation that involve the company.
On Thursday, the SIU — an independent statutory body with a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in government departments, municipalities and state-owned entities — said it will begin an investigation into the procurement, or contracting and implementation, of four IT contracts that were awarded by the department to EOH and its subsidiaries, worth R474m. ..
