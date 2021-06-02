African Media Entertainment earnings in free fall
Operator of Moneyweb and Algoa FM reports revenue for the year plunged 24%
02 June 2021 - 19:50
Radio broadcasting group African Media Entertainment (AME) has reported a fall in earnings of at least half for the year to end-March 2021.
The operator of Moneyweb and Algoa FM said revenue for the year plunged 24% to R200.1m compared with R262.7m previously. ..
