Altron wins Constitutional Court case over Tshwane broadband contract The highest court stood behind a 2020 decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a high court ruling on the loss of a contract

SA’s highest court has ruled in favour of Altron, standing behind a 2020 decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a high court ruling on the loss of a contract worth R1.2bn by the City of Tshwane that had been awarded to the technology group.

The matter relates to a dispute between Thobela Telecoms — an Altron affiliate — and the City of Tshwane over the city’s allegations that the tender award process was unlawful due to internal processes and procedures not being correctly followed. The project was put on hold by the City of Tshwane pending the outcome of the court case...