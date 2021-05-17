Altron proceeds with dividend as it lauds value unlock for shareholders
Due partly to the listing of Bytes in the UK and a special dividend the group says it more than doubled shareholder value in its 2021 year
17 May 2021 - 14:54
Technology firm Altron has proceeded with a final dividend even after Covid-19 hit activity, saying it managed to more than double shareholder value in its year to end-February.
Largely as a result of spinning off and listing Bytes, which provides software, cybersecurity and cloud services, R50.80 per share worth of value had been created in its 2021 year, or 152% of the R20.19 its paper was trading at when the financial year began, said the group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now