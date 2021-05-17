Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron proceeds with dividend as it lauds value unlock for shareholders Due partly to the listing of Bytes in the UK and a special dividend the group says it more than doubled shareholder value in its 2021 year BL PREMIUM

Technology firm Altron has proceeded with a final dividend even after Covid-19 hit activity, saying it managed to more than double shareholder value in its year to end-February.

Largely as a result of spinning off and listing Bytes, which provides software, cybersecurity and cloud services, R50.80 per share worth of value had been created in its 2021 year, or 152% of the R20.19 its paper was trading at when the financial year began, said the group...