Tencent to increase spending after 25% quarterly gain

The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50-billion yuan in its social values initiative, whereby it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalisation and carbon neutral-areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.

Shares of Naspers, which has a 315 stake in Tencent, and its internet arm Prosus, Tencent’s largest shareholders, rose more than 2% after the earnings report.

Tencent’s stock was little changed before reporting results, having shed roughly $200b in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the internet juggernaut.

Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat — now venturing into short videos and e-commerce — is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups such as Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalised for unfair price tactics and other anticompetitive behaviours. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.

Net income came in at 47.8-billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5-billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1-billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.

For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles such as Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.

Tencent announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase on Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content such as Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. In April, the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video-streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.

As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetisation tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.

Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said on Thursday that it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.

“Tencent’s plan to increase investments in 2021 could dampen margins, and is likely undertaken in part to address increasing competition in areas such as cloud computing, online games and short videos, areas in which industry peers have been spending aggressively,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling.

Online advertising revenue climbed 23% — the fastest in four quarters — helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education, as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.

“One class of service providers — online education platforms — might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.

