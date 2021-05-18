Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom shares up on earnings expectations The fixed-line operator expects full-year earnings to end-March to have more than doubled BL PREMIUM

Shares in Telkom, which is working to transform its business into a modern telecoms outfit, shot up more than 5% on Tuesday as the company said it expects to report earnings for the full-year to end-March 2021 to have more than doubled.

The partially state-owned group said reported basic earnings per share is expected to be between 484.4c and 496.5c, an increase of 300%-310% compared to the prior year’s 121.1c. ..