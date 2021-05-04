MTN first mobile operator to list its Rwanda unit
MTN Rwanda is the largest mobile operator in the East African country
04 May 2021 - 16:15
MTN has become the first mobile operator in Rwanda to list on that country’s stock exchange, the latest move to increase local ownership in the group’s businesses in Africa.
On Tuesday, the group said the listing was part of MTN’s “work to continuously promote local ownership and participation in MTN businesses across its markets and provides an opportunity for Rwandans to invest directly in the country’s leading network operator”. ..
