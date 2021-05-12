Natural sciences at UFS receives R65m equipment injection

In its quest to inspire excellence, the University of the Free State (UFS) is installing state-of-the-art microscopy instruments, which will differentiate them as leaders in materials research.

This project value at R65m will promote research in, among others, the fields of chemistry, physics, microbiology, geology, plant sciences, zoology, and cardiothoracic surgery, and increase the number of research articles published.

Prof Koos Terblans, head of the department of physics and director of the Centre for Microscopy at the UFS, says the university purchased a high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM), a scanning electron microscope (SEM), and a focused ion beam secondary electron microscope.

“The installation of the equipment that was delivered on March 1 2021 will take about three to six months,” he says.

Research at another level

The biggest instrument, the HRTEM, allows for direct imaging of the atomic structure of samples, allowing researchers to study the properties of materials on an atomic scale. It will, for instance, be used to study nanoparticles, semiconductors, metals, and biological material.

The instrument will also be used to optimise heat treatment of materials, as it can heat the sample up to 1000°C while recording live images of the sample. “With this apparatus, the UFS is the only institution in SA that can perform this function,” says Terblans.