Natural sciences at UFS receives R65m equipment injection
The University of the Free State is at the forefront of research with new state-of-the-art equipment
In its quest to inspire excellence, the University of the Free State (UFS) is installing state-of-the-art microscopy instruments, which will differentiate them as leaders in materials research.
This project value at R65m will promote research in, among others, the fields of chemistry, physics, microbiology, geology, plant sciences, zoology, and cardiothoracic surgery, and increase the number of research articles published.
Prof Koos Terblans, head of the department of physics and director of the Centre for Microscopy at the UFS, says the university purchased a high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM), a scanning electron microscope (SEM), and a focused ion beam secondary electron microscope.
“The installation of the equipment that was delivered on March 1 2021 will take about three to six months,” he says.
Research at another level
The biggest instrument, the HRTEM, allows for direct imaging of the atomic structure of samples, allowing researchers to study the properties of materials on an atomic scale. It will, for instance, be used to study nanoparticles, semiconductors, metals, and biological material.
The instrument will also be used to optimise heat treatment of materials, as it can heat the sample up to 1000°C while recording live images of the sample. “With this apparatus, the UFS is the only institution in SA that can perform this function,” says Terblans.
He says to install the apparatus, they had to dig a hole of 2m deep in a special room where the machine was to stand. The machine was then mounted on a solid concrete block (4m x 3m x 2m) to minimise vibration. The instrument also acquired a special air conditioner that minimises the movement of air in the room.
The focused ion-beam secondary electron microscope that was purchased, is used together with the HRTEM, says Terblans. It’s used to cut out samples on a microscopic level to place inside the HRTEM.
Having access to both the HRTEM and the ion-beam secondary electron microscope places the UFS at another level with its research.
At the forefront of microscopy
The third machine acquired, the SEM — which is an electron microscope — allows researchers to produce images of a sample by scanning the surface of the sample with a focused beam of electrons. This machine will be used to serve researchers in the biology field with high-resolution SEM photos.
The UFS Centre for Microscopy can also be accessed by researchers from the Central University of Technology, the national museum, and other research facilities.
With this injection of state-of-the-art equipment, the UFS is at the forefront of research in SA.
This article was paid for by the UFS.
