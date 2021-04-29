Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Uber launches entry level service in Johannesburg

29 April 2021 - 14:01 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ
Taxi hailing platform Uber — which has been facing backlash over its treatment and relationship with gig economy drivers around the world — has launched an entry level service called Uber Go in Johannesburg.

Uber is the word’s largest ride sharing platform, having launched its operations in the region in 2013.

In a country where unemployment tops 30% of the employable population, having shed close to 2-million jobs during the past year alone, freelance or “gig economy” work in fields such as ride hailing and food delivery has become a lifeline for many.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Frans Hiemstra, general manager for Uber Sub Sahara Africa said the decision to launch a lower priced service came about due to the economic environment, in which job losses and shrinking disposable incomes made consumers more “price sensitive”. The service see costs of R6 per kilometre, with the cheapest ride at R20. 

For people in Johannesburg, Uber Go joins the Silicon Valley company’s high end offering, Uber Black; mid-tier service, UberX; group transport through Uber Van; and Uber Connect, a short distance package delivery service launched in 2020.

The company says more cities will be added over time, though Uber Go had first been piloted in places like Port Elizabeth.

Hiemstra says their company has about 12,000 drivers on its platform in SA, with just under a million people using the service to get around. 

As part of the new offering, the company will offer assistance to drivers when it comes to sourcing and financing vehicles. Typically, drivers have had to take on the costs and burden of financing vehicles that are registered on the Uber platform, in their personal capacity.

Uber says it will help drivers to own or lease vehicle through a partnership with Moove — a fintech company that specialises in vehicle financing for business owners in mobility. Uber said Moove is their preferred vehicle financing partner in Sub Saharan Africa. The arrangement will allow drivers to rent a Toyota Agya vehicle for about R1,600 a week or drive to own within a period of four years at a cost of just under R2,000 a month. These vehicles will in turn be used under Uber Go.

Moove’s country manager for SA, Sinako Cetyiwe, said their company has already received interest from about 3,000 drivers for vehicle financing. The partnership in SA follows pilot projects between Moove and Uber in Nigeria and Ghana.

In recent years, Uber has faced criticism over its treatment of drivers around the world. 

Gig economy drivers, who have tried for a number of years to fight for protections under the law against ride-hailing services such as Uber, say they want more than simple employee status. They argue that the relationship between drivers and platforms is more complex in SA than in other parts of the world.

Uber has doubled down on its stance that the majority of its drivers want to remain independent, even as the company lost in the UK’s top court with a ruling that declares drivers are workers.

On the back of the UK case, the company’s business may be threatened by a planned class action suit currently being led by Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys, who are in the process of signing up Uber drivers to take part in the case, a process that would probably take some time to complete. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

