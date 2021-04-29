Companies / Telecoms & Technology Ride-hailing for ailing wallets: Uber’s cheapest service launched in Joburg BL PREMIUM

Ride-hailing platform Uber, which is facing a potential lawsuit from drivers, has launched its cheapest passenger service called UberGo in Johannesburg in an effort to attract new clients. But this could see margins squeezed as existing clients trade down.

Uber, the word’s largest ride-sharing platform, launched its operations in the region in 2013...