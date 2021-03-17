Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Earnings up at antenna specialist Alaris

BL PREMIUM
17 March 2021 - 17:41 Mudiwa Gavaza

Antenna specialist Alaris Holdings says it expects to report earnings growth of up to a third for the six months to December.

Alaris’s main business is the design and manufacturing of specialised broadband antennas, as well as other related radio-frequency products used in military and public-safety industries. Its clients are mostly in the Americas, Europe and Asia...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now