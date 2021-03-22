Companies / Telecoms & Technology Liquid Telecom: Bond market better for growing operations The company says bond markets are a good way for companies to access capital to fund their operations and growth BL PREMIUM

Liquid Telecom, part of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet Group, says it will use funds from its recent $840m (R12.4bn) bond to invest in new infrastructure, data centres and new technologies.

Liquid Telecom, traditionally a telecoms infrastructure player, has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, stretching more than 70,000km, and operates data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi, and is expanding its offering beyond telecommunications. ..