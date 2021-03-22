Liquid Telecom: Bond market better for growing operations
The company says bond markets are a good way for companies to access capital to fund their operations and growth
22 March 2021 - 14:07
Liquid Telecom, part of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet Group, says it will use funds from its recent $840m (R12.4bn) bond to invest in new infrastructure, data centres and new technologies.
Liquid Telecom, traditionally a telecoms infrastructure player, has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, stretching more than 70,000km, and operates data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi, and is expanding its offering beyond telecommunications. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now