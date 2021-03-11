Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Why MTN suspended its final dividend

MTN acting CFO Sugentharan Perumal talks to Business Day TV about the company’s battle to reduce debt

11 March 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

MTN has opted to hold on to its final dividend, as the mobile operator eyes an uncertain trading environment due to Covid-19 and battles to reduce its debt pile.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to MTN acting CFO Sugentharan Perumal for more.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Telcos path to super app status won’t be smooth

MTN, Telkom and Vodacom have rolled the dice on the all-in-one app with a dizzying array of services, but it will be a difficult journey for them
Opinion
15 hours ago

MTN skips final dividend in bid to cut debt

Africa’s largest mobile operator warned shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year
Companies
1 day ago

Telkom harnesses Yep! to pursue push into financial services

The telephony group is following the lead of mobile network operators
Companies
2 days ago

SIPHO MASEKO: Icasa should consider digital future and get spectrum licensing right

Telkom does not not celebrate halting the process, but cheap telecoms services cannot happen in market dominated by a powerful duopoly
Opinion
1 day ago

