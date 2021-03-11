News Leader
WATCH: Why MTN suspended its final dividend
MTN acting CFO Sugentharan Perumal talks to Business Day TV about the company’s battle to reduce debt
11 March 2021 - 08:15
MTN has opted to hold on to its final dividend, as the mobile operator eyes an uncertain trading environment due to Covid-19 and battles to reduce its debt pile.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to MTN acting CFO Sugentharan Perumal for more.
Or listen to the full audio:
