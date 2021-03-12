WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and MTN​

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose MTN​.

Reeders said: “You’ve got a rebound in GDPs, specifically global, and possibly even in SA, so it’s boring and it’s Bidvest because that’s the kind of company that’s so broadly spent and specifically also with their gradual move offshore.”

Nair said: “I’m going to stick with MTN, unless today was a massive short squeeze, it seems to me that lots of investors have actually looked at this stock probably representing some near-term value.”