Who's funding the gaps for tech start-ups? Hlayisani Growth Fund has added its name to the likes of Naspers Foundry, Futuregrowth and Rand Merchant Capital

Dr Reuel Khoza has teamed up with Hlayisani Growth Fund (HGF) to fund technology start-ups that are struggling to raise money. HGF has a R350m investment set aside for small businesses with potential for high growth.

