Who’s funding the gaps for tech start-ups?
Hlayisani Growth Fund has added its name to the likes of Naspers Foundry, Futuregrowth and Rand Merchant Capital
10 March 2021 - 19:11
Dr Reuel Khoza has teamed up with Hlayisani Growth Fund (HGF) to fund technology start-ups that are struggling to raise money. HGF has a R350m investment set aside for small businesses with potential for high growth.
..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now