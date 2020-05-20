Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers Foundry invests R100m in agriculture startup

Naspers has become one of the world’s top 10 technology investors, competing with Silicon Valley firms

20 May 2020 - 11:48 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Listed technology investor Naspers has made a R100m investment in agritech business Aerobotics, through its venture funding firm Naspers Foundry.

Aerobotics is a subscription-based artificial intelligence (AI)  company that provides intelligent tools for the agricultural industry to manage crop health and to predict crop yields.

In June last year, Naspers’s R1.4bn startup fund, Naspers Foundry, invested R30m in SweepSouth. This was the fund’s first investment since Naspers announced its creation in October 2018.

In recent year, Naspers has grown to become one of the world’s top 10 technology investors, competing with Silicon Valley firms such as Facebook, Google and Amazon. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

