Naspers Foundry backs The Student Hub with R45m investment
Naspers is pinning its hopes on education as a new area of growth, driven by increased online learning due to Covid-19
23 November 2020 - 14:05
Naspers SA’s venture arm has invested R45m — its second largest investment so far — in online learning platform, The Student Hub as the group beefs up its portfolio of education technology (edtech) businesses.
Naspers Foundry is the group’s SA focused R1.4bn early-stage tech investment fund. ..
