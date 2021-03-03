Uber class action in SA could affect entire gig economy, says law firm
Legal challenge involving as many as 20,000 Uber drivers planned in SA
03 March 2021 - 20:18
A planned class action involving as many as 20,000 Uber drivers in SA may lead to changes for the gig economy as a whole beyond e-hailing, law firm Webber Wentzel says.
In a country where unemployment tops 30% of the employable population, having shed close to 2-million jobs during the past year alone, freelance or “gig economy” work in fields such as ride hailing and food delivery has become a lifeline for many...
