Uber class action in SA could affect entire gig economy, says law firm Legal challenge involving as many as 20,000 Uber drivers planned in SA

A planned class action involving as many as 20,000 Uber drivers in SA may lead to changes for the gig economy as a whole beyond e-hailing, law firm Webber Wentzel says.

In a country where unemployment tops 30% of the employable population, having shed close to 2-million jobs during the past year alone, freelance or “gig economy” work in fields such as ride hailing and food delivery has become a lifeline for many...