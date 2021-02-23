UK case drives SA class action against Uber

Gig economy drivers are planning to file a class-action lawsuit against e-hailing service Uber in an effort to get full employment status and benefits for their work.
Technology disrupter Uber is the world’s largest online taxi booking service valued at $102bn (about R1.5-trillion), and is said to control about three quarters of the private taxi business in SA since 2018. Despite the innovation it has brought to modern commuting, gig economy drivers have been fighting to get greater recognition in the form of guaranteed salaries, health insurance and other benefits for a number of years...
